Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stray dog steals ex-mayor's expensive shoes, municipal puzzle to catch culprit

Nandkumar Ghodele, the ex-mayor, owns a private residence in Itkheda. On Saturday night, a stray dog managed to grab a pair of shoes worth Rs 15,000 that were placed outside his house. As the shoes couldn't be found, they reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the dog responsible. A municipal dog-catching vehicle was called to apprehend the accused dog. Additionally, four other stray dogs were captured in the vicinity. However, it remains a puzzling question as to how the dog could determine the exact location of the shoes.

Ghodele had purchased a pair of shoes worth Rs 15,000 from a mall. Only a few days had passed since he acquired them. Following his usual routine, he took off his shoes outside the house on Saturday night. He unintentionally left the door to the house's wall compound open while sleeping. Consequently, a few stray dogs entered the premises during the night. Initially, the dogs roamed around the vicinity, assessing the situation.

Subsequently, one of them positioned itself near the entrance, while another companion zealously picked up one of Ghodele's shoes. This entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

On Sunday, a dog-catching vehicle was brought into the scene. The dogs unleashed their fury upon seeing the vehicle. However, four other dogs were captured instead. The dog that was apprehended was the one believed to have taken the shoe. Now, which dog is the real culprit? Even the municipal corporation cannot definitively declare who took the shoes. The captured dog is currently in Kondhwada (custody).