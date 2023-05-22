Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic cop's violent behaviour draws public outrage

On Saturday around 3 pm, an incident occurred where a traffic police officer, responsible for traffic regulation, physically assaulted a young individual with kicking and slaps. A passing driver captured the incident on their mobile phone. The video clip of the incident quickly spread on social media, resulting in widespread outrage over the actions of the police.

Kranti Chowk is a busy and important place in the city where traffic police officers are always stationed to control the flow of vehicles. On Saturday, Traffic Constable Pradeep Chavan and Police Constable Shah were on duty there. Around 3 pm, Chavan kicked a young man who asked him something. Many drivers were present, but nobody stopped them. In the video, Police Constable Shah can be seen talking to the young man instead of stopping Chavan. Later, the young man sat on the edge of the flyover, and Chavan seemed to have said something to him. However, no complaint was filed at the police station about the incident until late Saturday night.

The young man was drunk and wanted to go to Mahavir Chowk. However, he got angry when he had to stop because of a red signal. According to Police Inspector Pradeep Kathane from the City Traffic Branch, the incident happened when the man, in a fit of rage, approached the traffic police and argued about why the signal was turned off.