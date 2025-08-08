Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tragedy: Youth Drowns in Purna River at Karanjkhed While Swimming With Friends

Drowning incident was recorded in Purna river Karanjkhed in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar were an 18-year-old youth gone for swimming with friends died. This incident took place on Wednesday around 1:30pm. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Shantaram Kharat.

Ajay Shantaram Kharat, a young laborer from Karanjkhed, drowned in the Purna river near the village on Wednesday at 1 pm. He had gone swimming with friends after work, unaware that the water level had risen due to pumping from the Purna Nevpur project. Ajay entered deep water while swimming and drowned. His friends immediately alerted villagers, who searched the river but could not find him.

Following Ajay's drowning in the Thakurwadi riverbed, former Deputy Sarpanch Harshvardhan Nikam enlisted villagers Raghunath Mengal, Kisan Megal, Narayan Megal, Ramrao Madhe, Raju Mandhe, and Dashrath Awale to search for him. After an hour, they recovered his body. Jamadar Lalchand Naglod of Pishore Police Station, Talathi B. B. Jangle, Village Development Officer Pandharinath Maid, and Police Patil Dilip Wagh arrived to investigate.

Due to the absence of health workers at the Karanjkhed primary health center, a post-mortem was conducted at the Pishore rural hospital, after which Ajay's body was released to his family. He is survived by his mother, father, two brothers, and three sisters.