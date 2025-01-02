Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Train Timings Changed; Jan Shatabdi Express to Leave 15 Minutes Early, Details Inside

The South-Central Railway has implemented a new timetable from January 1, affecting the timings of 22 trains, including four passing through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Notably, the Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express has seen a change in its schedule. Under the new timetable, this train will now depart 15 minutes earlier than before.

Previously, the Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 9:45 am and departed at 9:50 am. With the new schedule, it will now arrive at 9:30 am and depart at 9:35 am after a five-minute halt. Additionally, the Tirupati-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Express will now arrive at 10:40 pm instead of 8:25 pm, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nanded Express and Nagarsol-Kachiguda Express will both depart at 11:30 pm instead of their previous times.

These changes are part of the revised timetable designed to improve efficiency and streamline train operations.