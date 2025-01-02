Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Train Timings Changed; Jan Shatabdi Express to Leave 15 Minutes Early, Details Inside
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2025 07:51 PM2025-01-02T19:51:47+5:302025-01-02T19:55:04+5:30
The South-Central Railway has implemented a new timetable from January 1, affecting the timings of 22 trains, including four passing through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Notably, the Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express has seen a change in its schedule. Under the new timetable, this train will now depart 15 minutes earlier than before.
Previously, the Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 9:45 am and departed at 9:50 am. With the new schedule, it will now arrive at 9:30 am and depart at 9:35 am after a five-minute halt. Additionally, the Tirupati-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Express will now arrive at 10:40 pm instead of 8:25 pm, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nanded Express and Nagarsol-Kachiguda Express will both depart at 11:30 pm instead of their previous times.
These changes are part of the revised timetable designed to improve efficiency and streamline train operations.