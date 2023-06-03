Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth fatally stabbed in Begumpura over past dispute

In the early hours of Friday, a young individual was fatally stabbed in Maliwada, located in the Begumpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident occurred as a result of an unresolved dispute from the past. Following the incident, the assailant quickly fled the scene, prompting a search operation by the police. The Begumpura police station has registered a case against the accused.

Vishal Kailash Shinde, the victim, tragically lost his life in the incident. The alleged perpetrator, identified as Ganesh Suryakant Patare, aged 27 and residing in Tarkas Gali, Begumpura, has been named as the accused. The complaint was lodged by Gaurav Kailash Shinde, Vishal's brother and a resident of Maliwada Gali, with the Begumpura police. Both the accused and the deceased resided in Maliwada, Begumpura, and even lived on the same street. Approximately two years ago, Vishal had threatened the accused's brother with a knife, which has since fueled the accused's resentment towards him.

Late at night, Ganesh Pathare was heading home on his motorcycle when he noticed two friends enjoying drinks on the sand in front of Vishal Jagdish Kharat's house. This scene unfolded between 12:30 am and 1:00 am. The sight of Vishal, who had previously threatened Ganesh and brandished a knife in front of his brother, having a good time with his friend triggered an intense reaction in Ganesh. In that moment, he parked his bike and proceeded to repeatedly stab Vishal using a knife. Witnessing this horrifying act, Vishal's friends were gripped with panic and swiftly fled the scene. Ganesh made a futile attempt to chase after them with the intention of causing harm, but they managed to escape. Subsequently, Ganesh returned to Vishal, delivering a final blow by kicking him, before eventually departing from the site.

Vishal, who sustained severe injuries during the incident, was immediately taken to The Ghati Hospital by his family members. Unfortunately, he was in an unconscious state and upon examination by the doctors, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sub-inspector Vishal Bodke from Begumpura police station, accompanied by other officials, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.