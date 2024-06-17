Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Historical Wagh Nakh to Be Displayed in Satara Museum, Excites History Lovers

Pravin Shinde, the conservator of museums, announced that the legendary 'Wagh Nakh', also known as the tiger claw dagger of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is set to be prominently displayed in a new gallery at the capital Satara. The gallery's completion is nearing its final stages, with meticulous safety measures in place. Shinde confirmed that the tiger nails will be transported to Satara by the first week of July.

The tiger claws, currently housed at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, hold profound historical importance. Scheduled to return to India, they will be on display for three years. Upon arrival, they are set to be exhibited sequentially in museums located in Satara, Kolhapur, and Nagpur, each for a year. Enthusiasts of history have long anticipated the arrival of these artifacts, although their journey has been delayed due to security and logistical considerations.

The Victoria and Albert Museum set specific criteria and conditions for the transfer of the tiger claws. The Archaeological Survey of India fulfilled all requirements, facilitating their return to India. A dedicated gallery has been established at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara to showcase these historic artifacts. They will be on display there for 10 months, offering history enthusiasts from Satar a chance to view them firsthand.

Here’s a breakdown of the security and exhibition system in place for the tiger nails at the museum: