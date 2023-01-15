Chhota Rajan's close aide held from Chembur area for celebrating gangster's birthday, released on bail

Mumbai Police produced the accused Nilesh Paradkar in Bhoiwada court where the court granted bail to Nilesh Paradkar on a surety of Rs 25,000. The court has ordered the accused Nilesh Paradkar to attend the Tilak Nagar PS for 7 days & submit his passport. Nilesh Paradkar celebrated underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday along with his associates in the Chembur area of ​​Mumbai.

The underworld don is currently lodged in jail as a trial under various cases against him is pending. Chhota Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. In 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail and also faces trial in several cases, including extortion, murder, smuggling, drug trafficking. He was a former key aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.