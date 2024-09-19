Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Drives Tractor at Girgaon Chowpatty for 'Swachhata hi Seva' Cleanliness Drive (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday was seen driving a tractor during the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign at Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai. This initiative, aimed at promoting cleanliness and sanitation, underscores the government's dedication to a cleaner and greener Maharashtra. The 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive, initiated by the Prime Minister, seeks to inspire citizens across the nation to prioritize cleanliness in their daily lives.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drives a tractor as he participates in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive in Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

With CM Shinde's hands-on approach, the campaign gained momentum, highlighting the need for sustainable practices in urban areas. Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called for making Thane plastic-free as he launched a cleanliness campaign being implemented by the city municipal corporation. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Shinde emphasised the vital link between cleanliness and health. He also offered a pledge of maintaining cleanliness to citizens.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign will be implemented till October 2, featuring public awareness activities, cleanliness drives, and dedicated selfie points highlighting themes such as ‘Swachhata Karma’ and ‘Green Thane’, the Thane Municipal Corporation stated.