Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announces Aid to Farmers Affected by Unseasonal Rains

Nagpur: Hailstorms and unseasonal rains have hit many parts of the state, which has broken the back of farmers. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the government will help farmers affected by unseasonal rains and they will not be left in the wind. He was speaking to the media when he was in Ramtek for a rally.



Even as the Chief Minister arrived in Nagpur, heavy rains lashed several parts of Vidarbha. Even some villages on the CM route were hit by rains. Farmers have suffered huge losses due to this rain. When asked about this, the Chief Minister expressed the government's stand.

"So far, many decisions have been taken for the farmers. These included compensation, assistance as per NDRF norms, increasing the limit of two hectares to three hectares, and crop insurance at Re 1. The government has never held its hand while giving compensation to farmers. Now the hailstorm and unseasonal rains have caused losses to the farmers. ch farmers will get financial assistance and the government will not leave them in the lurch," he said.