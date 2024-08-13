Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Convoy Accident, Four Vehicles Crash Into Each Other In Jalgaon

In Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon, four police vehicles from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy were involved in a collision. The accident occurred near Kusumba airport. The convoy, which also included Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, was traveling when the vehicles rammed into each other.

The collision caused significant damage to one of the police cars. Fortunately, despite the extent of the damage, no injuries were reported among those in the convoy. Both Chief Minister Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers were unharmed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, but initial reports suggest that the accident might have been due to a sudden stop or a lapse in coordination among the vehicles. The convoy was on its way to an official engagement at the time of the crash.



