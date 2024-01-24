Chief Minister Shinde and His Cabinet Set to Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir in February

Mumbai: On January 22, the pranpratishtha ceremony was held with enthusiasm at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. A day later, on Tuesday, a new record has been set for the rush of devotees to visit Ram Lalla. On the very first day, 5 lakh devotees visited the temple. There is still a long queue of devotees to offer prayers in Ayodhya and a large number of people are coming to Ayodhya in four-wheelers. Meanwhile, the entire Cabinet of the Maharashtra government will also visit Ayodhya soon to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Devotees have been thronging the temple since early Tuesday morning to offer prayers at Ram Lalla, prompting the administration to strengthen security. Meanwhile, there have also been reports of minor injuries to some people. In such a situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath first reviewed the situation through live streaming from Lucknow itself. He also appealed to people to come to Ayodhya after a few days to offer prayers. The temple's treasurer Govindgiri Maharaj has also appealed to the ram devotees of the country to stop for a while to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. On the other hand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, and all the ministers of the state cabinet will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers. They are said to visit in the 1st week of January, with the 5th as a probable date. Therefore, Maharashtra can become the first state to visit Ram Lalla with an entire cabinet. Meanwhile, veterans were present at the pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2023. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were in Maharashtra at the time.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviews the crowd

In view of the huge crowd in Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla, all vehicles coming here have been temporarily banned. In view of the rush of devotees, CM Yogi himself inspected the crowd through live streaming from Lucknow. Keeping in view the rush of devotees in Ayodhya, all vehicles coming here will be banned for a few days. All online bookings for trains have also been canceled and the passengers' buses will be refunded. Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad and Director General of Law and Order Prashant Kumar were present in the sanctum sanctorum when a large crowd of devotees reached Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. They have reviewed the system.