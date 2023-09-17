Chikhaldara accident: Three dead, four injured as car plunges into gorge

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives, while four others sustained severe injuries when their vehicle plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge en route to Chikhaldara. The dreadful accident occurred near Motha village on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The passengers in the ill-fated car hailed from Adilabad in Telangana. Upon receiving information about the accident, Chikhaldara police promptly rushed to the scene. Simultaneously, the district's emergency response team also arrived, facilitating the transfer of injured passengers to a nearby hospital. As of now, the identities of the deceased and the injured remain undisclosed.

The tragic incident unfolded at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when Telangana tourists were travelling in an Ertiga car. It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the plunge into the gorge.