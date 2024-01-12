Child Pornography Case in Maharashtra: Police Lodges FIR Against YouTube Channel

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell filed an FIR against a YouTube channel and others for showcasing child pornography. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had alerted the Maharashtra Cyber Cell about the presence of child pornography on a YouTube channel. Subsequently, the Cyber Police initiated an investigation into the matter.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell stated that a video featuring a four-year-old girl was uploaded on the YouTube channel, which was deemed obscene. Consequently, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against the channel and other individuals involved in the video under Section 509 of the IPC, the IT Act (sexual harassment by electronic mode), and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), as reported by ANI.

After conducting an investigation, the Maharashtra Cyber Police officials discovered that the YouTube channel was operated by a resident of Palghar district in Maharashtra. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, according to an official from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, as reported by ANI.