Chilli Prices Fall Drastically with Market Influx, Farmers Voice Concerns

The prices of chillies have reduced by 50% due to the arrival of large quantities in the wholesale markets at Dhawada and Renukai Pimpalgaon in Bhokardan taluk of Jalna district. Two days ago, chillies were sold at Rs 110 per kg, but the large influx of chillies has forced farmers to sell them at Rs 50 per kg. This drastic drop in prices has left chilli farmers in distress as the falling prices of agricultural commodities are not covering cultivation costs.

Initially, the price of chillies reached Rs 10,000 to 11,000 per quintal, but it gradually fell to Rs 9,000 to 10,000. On Wednesday, prices dropped further to Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per quintal, making it difficult for farmers to cover costs for spraying, weeding, and cutting. This year, chilli cultivation has been extensive in the taluk, resulting in a large influx of green chillies into the market. Farmers have spent around Rs 70,000 to 80,000 per acre, adding to their financial burden.

Significant Price Drop and Farmer Distress

Since April, the second cut of chillies has been ongoing. Initially, chillies were priced at Rs 110 per kg, creating a positive atmosphere among farmers. However, the sudden price drop to Rs 50 per kg on Wednesday has led to widespread dissatisfaction among them. This year saw a large number of summer chillies planted in March and April, and although the prices were initially good, the sudden drop on July 10 has left farmers struggling to cover basic costs like cutting wages and transportation.

Factors Contributing to Price Drop

- Increased Planting: Farmers have shifted from traditional crops to summer chillies, expecting better prices. Some farmers even planned their water usage to plant chillies in May.

- High Yield:The yield of chillies has significantly increased in Bhokardan taluka and other areas, leading to an oversupply in markets like Dhawada and Renukai Pimpalgaon, thus driving prices down.

- High Production Costs:Farmers spend approximately Rs 70,000 to 80,000 per acre from planting to harvesting chillies. Additionally, they have to pay Rs 5 per kg for cutting, increasing their financial strain.

The sudden drop in chilli prices has created a challenging situation for farmers who are now struggling to make ends meet. With the increase in supply and the resulting decrease in prices, the financial viability of chilli farming in the region is under threat.