Chinchwad By-Election: Sanjay Raut makes statement on BJP ahead election result

The results of the byelections to the Assembly constituencies of Kasba Peth and Chinchwad in Pune, which have been in the news for the past few days, will be announced today. Counting votes is currently underway, and the results of this election have piqued everyone's interest. Meanwhile, MP Sanjay Raut has reacted.

Talking about the byelection results, Sanjay Raut said, "For the last 40 years, the BJP's victory in Kasba has always been with the support of Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the result of which is visible in Kasba. Let Chinchwad's full results come."Sanjay Raut has also said that "the BJP will not be left sweating until the end in the Chinchwad constituency."

"The BJP's stronghold will collapse in Kasba. Chinchwad was not a BJP stronghold where the Jagtap family had a monopoly. It is saithere is more of a Jagtap pattern than a party. We all know what the Jagtap pattern is," Raud added.