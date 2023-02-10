Chinchwad bypoll: Triangular fight on cards in Chinchwad constituency

On the last day of the withdrawal of nominations for the by-election to the Chinchwad assembly constituency, the nomination of rebel independent candidate Rahul Kalate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi remained intact on Friday (May 10). So it is clear that a triangle fight will take place in this constituency.

BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, (MVA) NCP candidate Nana Kate, and independent Rahul Kalate will be among the prominent candidates.

The nominations of 33 out of 40 candidates were valid in this election. Today was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. The deadline for the withdrawal of applications was 3 p.m. There are now as many as 28 candidates to contest the election, as five have withdrawn their nominations during this period.

Among the candidates who withdrew their nominations today are Rajendra Maruti Kate, Bhausaheb Ramchandra Adagale, Pravin Ashok Kadam (Sambhaji Brigade), Adv. Manisha Manohar Karande, and Ravindra Pardhe (Sir).