Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap dies, CM Eknath Shinde offers condolences

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away Tuesday at the age of 59. Jagtap’s health had deteriorated in April 2022 and he remained in ICU for several days.

He was first elected as corporator in 1986 and then won repeatedly till 2006. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, over Twitter, wished strength to his family to “recover from their suffering.” MLA Jagtap was sick for the last two years. From April 2022, his health deteriorated. In the last week of March, the family took him to America for treatment. He returned home on April 3. During Diwali, he started feeling unwell and was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Baner for treatment.