Chiplun extends warm welcome to MNS chief Raj Thackeray amidst heavy rainfall

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to embark on a two-day tour of the Konkan region starting from today. The MNS workers in Ratnagiri district are making preparations for the arrival of their party chief, Raj Thackeray. During his visit, Thackeray will be visiting Chiplun, Khed Dapoli, and Mandangarh.

As part of his visit, the MNS chief will be conducting meetings and engaging with party officials. One of the key highlights of his visit is the inauguration of the party office. Given the current political climate, there is considerable anticipation surrounding Raj Thackeray's visit. In Chiplun, banners have been prominently displayed, with the title 'Hindu Dharma Rakshak.' Various locations have been adorned with MNS flags and banners, serving as a warm welcome for the visit of Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray made his arrival in Chiplun at 11:45 am, where he was warmly received by members of MNS. Despite the heavy rainfall, the city extended a cordial welcome to Raj Thackeray. In the midst of these events, Avinash Jadhav, a prominent leader of MNS, expressed his perspective on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his team, alleging that they hold ministerial positions without any specific portfolios. Jadhav further asserted that such actions are intended to deceive the public.