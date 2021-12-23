Christmas 2021: State government announces new rules, urges everyone to celebrate festival with simplicity

With the number of Omicron cases rising, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged the citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year. However, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal warned of stringent action against those who flout rules. Chahal asked citizens to strictly adhere to rules regarding attendance at weddings and other functions. Moreover, the BMC has deployed squads at ward levels to take action against those who violate rules.Maharashtra has so far reported 54 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport.

Therefore, the state government has appealed to celebrate Christmas in two days with simplicity. Some states in the country, including Maharashtra, are already taking precautionary measures after getting information about the new type of corona. Against this backdrop, Omicron is also on the verge of Christmas, which is just a few days away. Against this backdrop, the people are urged to celebrate the festival in a simple manner without coming together in large numbers. The government has also announced rules for Christmas. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) issued new guidelines saying that up to 50% capacity is allowed in closed spaces and 25% capacity are allowed in open spaces. Also, written permission will be required to hold events for assembly of more than 200 people. The guidelines clearly stated that all the violators will be punished under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Let us have a look at the rules...

The use of masks is mandatory for everyone attending church.

Fireworks should not be set off.

There should be no shops or stalls outside the church.

Religious and cultural events and processions that attract crowds should not be organized in any way.

Only 50% capacity allowed to attend church during for Christmas and New Year Mass