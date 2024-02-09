Church Denies Burial to Mauris Noronha Who killed Team Uddhav leader during Facebook Live

The city of Mumbai was rocked by the murder of Abhishek Goshalkar, a former Shiv Sena corporator and son of a former MLA, which was broadcast live on Facebook. The perpetrator, identified as Mauris Noronha, fatally shot Goshalkar before taking his own life. Noronha's body is currently held at Cooper Hospital, igniting debate over the appropriate arrangements for his burial. IC Colony Residents have objected to the burial of Mauris Noronha's body at the Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, as they are hurt by the death of Goshalkar. Goshalkar was popular among the catholic community. The final decision on whether to proceed with the burial rests with the church's Father.



Father Jerry of the Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church has opposed the burial as well. This stance has brought public attention to the issue, with the nearest public church in Gorai declining the burial request. Church officials stated, "We will not permit the burial here. This issue has become politicized, and we seek to avoid controversy. We cannot predict mob mentality, so it is prudent to take precautions to prevent regret. Our decision is not based on the cause of death; we welcome all as the Lord's choice." However, police officials have mentioned that the burial is scheduled to occur at the Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. They stated, "We have attempted to persuade the church and ensure the burial takes place there. As a precautionary measure, police have been deployed at the church."



Upon further inquiry of LokmatTimes with church officials, they have refuted the police's claims and recommended burial at a public space designated for cremation. Morris is survived by his wife, mother, and daughter. Allegations of rape led to his wife divorcing him, and they were living separately. Many speculate that Morris's personal struggles and political ambitions contributed to his mental state. Vinu Nair, a resident of the IC colony and a friend of both Abhishek and Morris, commented, "The enmity between them was political and escalated with the rape allegations against Morris. It seems unlikely that Morris, who was not predisposed to violence, would commit such an act." During the investigation, authorities have gathered statements from the family members of Mauris Noronha, including his wife, mother, and daughter. Sources revealed that Noronha had consistently voiced his determination not to let Ghosalkar off the hook and vowed to kill him. After being released on bail, Noronha had formed a friendship with Abhishek Ghosalkar.