‘Cinema can shape your thoughts’ -Shriram Raghavan

‘I’ve been deeply affected by certain films. Cinema can shape your thoughts. It may not happen at a mass level, but it can happen to individuals’, said renowned filmmaker Mr. Sriram Raghavan, the chief guest at the opening ceremony of Yashwant International Film Festival. He was talking about the theme of YIFF, ‘Cinema is Hope’, and how the medium can bring about a positive outlook in individuals, and change the society for the better. Mr. Raghavan talked about numerous incidences from his personal life from his childhood in Pune, to the release of his latest film ‘Merry Christmas’, while discussing how we can find hope and inspiration from movies. ‘The good thing about the festivals,’ he said, ‘is that the content is curated for you. There’s a girth of content on OTT which just leaves you exasperated.’

Festival director Dr Jabbar Patel talked about the 14th edition of YIFF and what it has to offer to the audience, the range of films presented and Yashwantrao Chavan centre’s efforts to support the cause. YIFF is a satellite festival of Pune International Film Festival, and is the result of Mr. Sharad Pawar’s vision when he suggested that the chosen films from PIFF should be screened at different venues outside Pune.

Catalogue for the festival was released by Mr. Sriram Raghavan on this occasion. Ms Dipti Nakhle, CEO of Yashwantrao Chavan Centre hosted the event, and vote of thanks was given by general secretary, Mr. Hemant Takle. Rumanian film ‘Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the world’ directed by Radu Jude was screened after the inauguration ceremony. Yashwant International Film Festival is organised every year by Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in association with Pune Film Foundation and Maharashtra State Government. This year YIFF is being held from February 1st to 7th, 2024, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai.