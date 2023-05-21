Citizens should devote 1 min daily for environment and cleanliness, says CM Shinde

All citizens should devote one minute every day for awareness towards the environment and cleanliness, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. He also stressed on the need to counter the challenges of climate change and global warming. CM Shinde was talking to reporters after taking part in a clean-up drive at the Juhu beach in Mumbai, as part of the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20, PTI reported. The CM said the participation of citizens will help maintain environment balance and create awareness about it.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was seen participating in the mega beach-clean up event listed as a part of the G20 meeting in the city on Sunday. G20 delegates attended the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The meeting included on its list a mega beach clean-up event in the city's Juhu beach.Visuals from the beach showing Shinde actively take part in the beach cleaning activity surfaced online. It captures the leader along with few others, all dressed in white, walking through the beach, collecting littered waste and also witnessing a small art display there.