Citizens unite against air pollution, over 1500 residents join movement within two weeks

Within two weeks, over 1500 residents hailing from Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Roadpali, and Kalamboli nodes have joined a citizen’s movement, demonstrating their unity against the escalating issue of air pollution. They undertook a silent protest march on Sunday, December 17, commencing from Central Park to Hiranandani Chowk in Kharghar, drawing the participation of more than 400 citizens. Residents in these nodes have grappled with air pollution for the past five to six years, prompting their call for a lasting solution. Deepak Singh, a Kharghar resident, highlighted the detrimental effects of rising air pollution, with an increasing number of residents reporting asthma problems. The movement, initiated on December 3, gained momentum from a modest 100 participants and strategically unfolded at different locations over two consecutive Sundays, garnering support from residents across all nodes. Singh emphasized the enduring challenges faced by residents in areas close to the Taloja Industrial Zone, especially at night, owing to gases and effluents emitted by industries.

“Residents of Kharghar, Roadpali, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Taloja, and neighboring areas have been grappling with significant problems for years due to emissions from industries, particularly at night,” Singh stated. He expressed the citizens' collective frustration with foul and irritating smells every morning, contributing to a rise in cases of eye infections, throat infections, and asthma in recent years. The elderly and children, in particular, are experiencing respiratory problems due to the escalating pollution levels. “To express our discontent and suffering, we initiated a citizen movement on December 3 at Central Park, Kharghar, where over 100 people voluntarily joined,” Singh explained. In just 14 days, the group swelled to over 1500 people committed to peacefully and legally combatting pollution. In 2020, a study conducted by the Waatavaran Foundation revealed that residents of Kharghar, Taloja, and Panvel are exposed to polluted air for at least 17 hours a day. The NGO, dedicated to environmental causes, arrived at this conclusion following a month-long research study. The deteriorating air quality in Kharghar and neighboring areas poses a growing health risk to the residents of Panvel. In 2021, the Waatavaran Foundation installed a pair of faux lungs at a busy junction in Kharghar. Within 10 days, the once chalk-white lungs turned a dark black, serving as a stark visual reminder of the health impacts of escalating air pollution in the Kharghar-Taloja-Panvel belt. Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder of Waatavaran Foundation, says that the administration does not seem serious towards the rising air pollution. “Earlier, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) was not ready to accept that it has a role to check air pollution. After repeated follow up, it installed one air quality monitoring station in Kalamboli,” said Keshbhat, adding that there is a need to check violating industrial units. Simultaneously, the regional office of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) maintains ongoing communication with residents and asserts having implemented measures to improve air quality in recent days. However, residents are adamant about the need for a permanent solution, which includes the closure of polluting industrial units.



