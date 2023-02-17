Civic chief says area around Thane railway station cleared of hawkers

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has said that 150 meters of area around the city railway station has been cleared of hawkers for free and safe movement of people, but police’s support is required to maintain this situation.

The civic body was taking all measures required to keep the area around the railway station permanently free of hawkers, he said while addressing a meeting of senior police and civic officials at the TMC headquarters.

The city police along with the personnel from the traffic branch need to jointly maintain a strict vigil in the morning and evening hours and take action against autorickshaw drivers if they are found violating rules, Bangar said.

He asked the city police to deploy their teams between 8 am and 11 pm everyday in two shifts in the railway station area to keep an eye on autorickshaw drivers, he added.

Disciplining rickshaw drivers is the duty of the city police, he said while also asking the police to take action against hawkers if they are found operating within the specified area.