CM Basavaraj Bommai says K’taka stand is Maharashtra’s plea before SC is not maintainable on border dispute



Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka's stand is that Maharashtra's plea regarding the border issue is not maintable and the same will be argued by the state's advocates when the case comes up before Supreme Court for hearing.

The Chief Minister also asserted that the state’s stand is both constitutional and legal. Karnataka’s stand is very clear, Maharashtra’s appeal is not maintainable, that’s our stand, and the same will be argued by our lawyers. Our stand is both constitutional and legal, Bommai said.

The petition, relating to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, did not come up for hearing in the Supreme Court. According to reports, though the matter was listed before the Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph on Wednesday, it could not come up for hearing as the judges were busy hearing the matter related to jallikattu, before the Constitution Bench.