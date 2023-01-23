CM Bhagwant Mann invites Mumbai filmmakers to set up studios in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that his government is planning to establish a big film city in the state and requested the filmmakers in Mumbai to set up their studios in Punjab as well."We are planning to establish a big film city in Punjab. I will request film studios in Mumbai to establish their studios in Punjab also. I am here to connect the Punjabi cinema industry and Bollywood," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said in Mumbai.

Bhagwant Mann launched his government's ambitious project Schools of Eminence, saying it is a "revolutionary" step in ensuring a golden future for the students and also a giant leap towards becoming a real frontrunner in education. A budget of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the Schools of Eminence project.The project aims at reimagining education in government schools envisioning holistic development of students and preparing them to be responsible citizens. Its five pillars are state-of-the-art infrastructure, academics, human resource management, sports and co-curricular activities and community engagement, a senior official said. Under the Schools of Eminence project, 117 government schools in 23 districts will be upgraded with a special emphasis on classes 9 to 12.