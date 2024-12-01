" CM Candidate Will Be Decided Tomorrow": Eknath Shinde Shares Big Update on Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday that the Mahayuti alliance would finalize its candidate for Maharashtra's next chief minister on Monday. He expressed his unwavering support for the decision, emphasizing the strong understanding among the alliance partners. Speaking to ANI, Shinde shared, "I’m doing well now. After a hectic election schedule, I came here to rest. During my 2.5 years as CM, I didn’t take a break. Even now, people are visiting me, which is why I fell ill."

Highlighting the public mandate and his loyalty to party leadership, Shinde remarked, "This government will prioritize the people's voice. I have given unconditional support to the leadership and will back their decision. The work our government has done over the last 2.5 years will be remembered in history. The historic mandate we received shows the public's trust, leaving the opposition without a leader of the opposition. The Mahayuti allies—Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP—share a strong bond, and the CM decision will be made collectively tomorrow."

During his visit to his native village, Dare, in Satara district, Shinde confirmed ongoing discussions about government formation, reiterating that all decisions would be made jointly by the Mahayuti partners. Addressing speculation about his visit, Shinde clarified it was a routine trip and reiterated his stance on the CM post, stating, "I already clarified last week."

Responding to rumors that his son, Shrikant Shinde, a Lok Sabha member, might be considered for the CM position, Shinde confirmed that discussions are ongoing. "A meeting was held in Delhi last week with Union Minister Amit Shah, and now the alliance partners will finalize government formation details," he added.

Meanwhile, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the new Mahayuti government’s oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. Although the CM's name remains unconfirmed, BJP sources suggest Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time chief minister and former deputy CM under Shinde, is the frontrunner for the position. The Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections. The BJP won 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar’s NCP with 41 seats in the 288-member House. Despite this clear majority, the government formation has been delayed due to the lack of consensus on the Chief Minister's post.