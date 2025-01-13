CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Key Measures to Improve Onion and Soybean Procurement for Farmers

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today chaired a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House to assess the 100-day action plan of the Marketing Department. During the meeting, he issued crucial directives to administrative officials to streamline various processes. The Chief Minister instructed the department to set up a permanent mechanism for the uninterrupted procurement of soybeans, an annual task, ensuring smooth operations. He also emphasized the establishment of agro hubs along the Samruddhi Expressway under the Magnet Project, with all necessary facilities. A detailed plan for these hubs should be prepared and submitted for approval.

Fadnavis further directed that all preparations for soybean procurement, which begins every November, be completed by October, including farmer registrations. The Chief Minister stressed the need for a permanent system that would integrate all facilities and ensure the seamless purchase of soybeans without any issues.He also called for the submission of proposals for agro-logistics hubs across all four regions of the state. Regarding onion storage, Fadnavis recommended increasing the number of onion storage facilities, which are in high demand.

In the presentation, Additional Chief Secretary of the Marketing Department, Rajgopal Deora, revealed plans for a world-class Maha Bazaar in Navi Mumbai, covering 200 to 250 acres. Additionally, market committees will be set up in each taluka, with specific plans for the Konkan region for fish markets and the tribal areas for local produce, as stated by Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal.Rawal also announced a categorization system for market committees based on their annual income: ₹1–2.5 crore, ₹2.5–5 crore, ₹5–10 crore, and ₹10–25 crore. Moreover, the agro hub in Jabhurgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, is expected to be inaugurated in the next 45 days.The meeting was attended by key officials, including Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Minister of State Indranil Naik, Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and several senior officials from various departments.