CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Action Against Main Accused of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted a memorandum in the House on Monday regarding the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district. Fadnavis assured that strict action would be taken against the accused, regardless of their affiliations. He also addressed the involvement of Valmiki Karad, a close aide of NCP leader and Minister Dhananjay Munde, in an extortion case. The Chief Minister stated that if Karad is found to be involved in the murder, appropriate action would be taken against him as well.

In relation to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, Devendra Fadnavis stated, "An extortion case has been filed against Valmiki Karad. Subsequently, Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered in Massajog. We are investigating the possible connection between these two crimes. I want to assure this House that whoever is behind this crime, action will be taken against them. We have consistently named Valmiki Karad and said that action will be taken, regardless of his affiliations, the party he belongs to, or anyone he is photographed with," Fadnavis remarked.

Strict Action Against Criminals in Beed District: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis vowed to root out criminal activity in Beed district, stating, "We will target the perpetrators and take strong action." He criticized attempts to create chaos in the area and highlighted false cases being filed. Fadnavis acknowledged the police administration's failure and said that criminal acts would not be tolerated. He assured that offenders, especially those involved in the murder, would face prosecution under Section 302 and MCOCA, with actions taken against all involved in organized crime.