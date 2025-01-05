CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches BJP Membership Drive In Mumbai; Aims for 1.5 Crore Enrollments

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially launched the BJP membership drive today, setting an ambitious target of enrolling 1.5 crore members in Maharashtra. Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis emphasized the inclusivity of the party, stating, "BJP is a party where even a tea seller can become the Chief Minister of a state or the Prime Minister of the country. "The drive aims to expand the party's reach and strengthen its grassroots presence in the state ahead of upcoming elections.

The membership drive – termed BJP Anand Parva – is undertaken every three years to strengthen the organisational base of the party.

Maharashtra had enlisted a record one crore members during the membership drive last time. Ravindra Chavan, BJP in-charge, Maharashtra, Saturday said, “On Sunday, all ministers (including the chief minister) will participate in this drive by taking to the streets and enlisting new members in their respective areas.” He further said, “The outreach plan undertaken during a non-election period is an exercise where we provide a platform to individuals willing to associate with us. Thousands of people are impressed with the leadership of PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.”

According to party sources, every booth has been asked to enlist at least 250 members. This will result in at least 50,000 primary members in each Assembly constituency. There are 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, taking the cumulative membership figure closer to the target of 1.5 crore.Talking about the membership drive, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “In the BJP, there is no pause button. Throughout the year we have adequate work, which is very helpful for mass outreach.”The BJP has never crossed the majority mark on its own in Maharashtra. In the 2024 Assembly polls, it emerged as the single-largest party winning 132 seats, but was still short of the magic figure of 145 in the 288-member House. It is dependent on its Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party for staying in power.



