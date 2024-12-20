CM Devendra Fadnavis Suspends Govt Employee For Orchestrating Attack on Marathi Family in Kalyan (Watch Video)

Akhilesh Shukla, an officer from Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), has been suspended following allegations of making derogatory remarks against Marathi people and orchestrating an assault on a marathi family in Kalyan. . Shukla allegedly hired goons to assault the Deshmukh family, leaving two brothers seriously injured after being attacked with iron rods. Following widespread public outrage, Fadnavis announced Shukla's immediate suspension and directed the police to file the strictest charges against him. The incident, captured on video, sparked anger across Maharashtra, prompting demands for swift justice. "There will be zero tolerance for regional hate in Maharashtra," Fadnavis declared, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting every community’s dignity. He assured that law enforcement agencies would pursue the harshest legal action against Shukla and all involved in the crime. A case has also been registered against Shukla's wife, who allegedly participated in making derogatory remarks against the Marathi community.

A video of the incident in Thane district has gone viral, reportedly sparked tension between Marathis and North Indians in the area, even as political parties are planning protests. The injured man’s family has alleged that a government official hailing from North India had a dispute with his neighbours, a Maharashtrian family, and when other Marathi-speaking neighbours tried to mediate, the man brought a group of men and attacked them.Sources with the police revealed that the dispute was between government employees Akhilesh Shukla and Varsha Kalvikatte who live next to each other in the plush Ajmera Heights building in the Yogidham area, Kalyan (West).

Shukla is a manager at the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. His family burns incense outside their house as a ritual. However, Kalvikatte allegedly opposed this because her young child and elderly mother would face breathing issues. On Wednesday, an argument reportedly broke out over this and other neighbours – Dheeraj and Abhijit Deshmukh – tried to pacify them, but this angered Shukla who is said to have called other seven-eight people, further escalating the issue. Shukla’s side allegedly attacked the Deshmukhs and Kalvikatte with iron rods, bicycles and other blunt objects, besides abusing them for being Marathi. Abhijit sustained head injuries in the attack and is currently in hospital. Local units of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), besides other outfits, have threatened to protest if the police failed to take strict action over the incident. A senior officer with Thane police said the first FIR in this connection was filed on Wednesday, followed by one on Thursday.



