CM directs officials to assess crop damage in Nashik district

The Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde, recently visited the villages of Bijote, Akhatwade, and Butane in the Baglan taluka of Nashik district to assess the damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms. He directed the district administration to carry out a prompt panchnama of the affected crops and present a report on the matter.

Eknath Shinde comforted the farmers impacted by the unexpected rainfall by personally speaking to them. He ensured them that the state government is in full support of the farmers and stated that the cabinet will soon make a decision on providing aid during this difficult time.

In the meantime, the state government has decided to provide significant relief to all farmers who have suffered losses due to hailstorms, untimely rains, and strong winds. Eknath Shinde proposed that a special cabinet meeting be held on Tuesday to address this issue, and emphasized the need to conduct panchnamas promptly.