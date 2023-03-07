CM Eknath Shinde celebrates Holi with supporters in Thane

Holi is being celebrated with full fervour and joy in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Chief minister Eknath Shinde on celebrated the festival with his supporters in Thane. Meanwhile, The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi and Dhulivandan.

Taking to Twitter Governor tweeted, “Heartiest greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Holi and Rangotsav. May the festival of colours fill the life of all with love and affection and may it strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among all.” While wishing the people a happy Holi, I appeal to all to remain vigilant about protecting the environment,” Governor Bais said.Earlier on February 18, Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde.