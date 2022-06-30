CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hold first cabinet meeting of new govt

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hold the first cabinet meet of the state's new government in Mumbai. The development happens immediately after the veteran politician swore in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. They reviewed rains, crop schemes and Covid-19 situation in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on being sworn in as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively.Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde started his oath with paying tribute to party patriarch Bal Thackeray and late Sena leader Anand Dighe.

