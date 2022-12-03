CM Eknath Shinde directs official to expedite Mhaisal lift irrigation scheme in Sangli

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the concerned officials to expedite the Mhaisal Lift Irrigation scheme for the Jat tehsil of Sangli district.

The Mhaisal Lift Irrigation scheme should be expedited at all levels, and all concerned departments must coordinate to ensure revised administrative approval for it is granted in time and the work begins at the earliest, the CM said in the meeting. He added that time-bound management of activities should be undertaken to ensure that these villages get water without delay.

According to a report of Indian Express, Around 42 villages in tehsil had passed a resolution 10 years ago asking to join Karnataka as a mark of protest over the scarcity of water. Two weeks ago, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had referred to the incident saying that the state was ready to accommodate these villages

