CM Eknath Shinde greets people on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.The public celebration of the festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilize the masses.

"Happy Ganeshotsav from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the people of the state!," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office posted on X. "Happy Ganeshotsav to all...," Shinde posted on his personal handle.Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.