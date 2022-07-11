CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Gadchiroli to asses the flood situation

Gadchiroli has been hit hard by rains. Heavy rains have flooded rivers and streams in Gadchiroli. A red alert has been issued in Gadchiroli for the next 2 days. Against this background, precautionary measures are being taken by the district administration. State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has planned an immediate visit to Gadchiroli. He will reach Nagpur this afternoon. From there they will go to Gadchiroli.

At 4 pm, Eknath Shinde will inspect the flood-hit area. After that at 6.30 pm a review meeting will be held with the district administration at the Gadchiroli Collectorate regarding the flood situation.

Against this background, precautionary measures are being taken by the district administration. The next 3 days are school and college holidays. Also, all other shops will be closed except for essential services. But government offices will continue. Many river nallas on Bhamragad-Alapalli road of Gadchiroli have been flooded.

Heavy rains are seen in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur. Gadchiroli is also experiencing flood-like conditions. Many rivers have flooded there. Heavy rains are also seen in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Washim and Wardha districts.