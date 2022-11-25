CM Eknath Shinde says will not let even one inch land of state go away on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

Amid the ongoing controversy over the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that his government will not let even an inch of the land of Maharashtra go away to anyone.

Eknath Shinde said, We are doing the work of giving justice to the Marathi people in the border areas. Not even an inch of space in Maharashtra will be allowed to go anywhere. It is our government’s responsibility to solve the problems of 40 villages.

Earlier, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s remarks on the border dispute between the two states and called the latter possessed.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is giving his statement on border issues. It seems like Karnataka CM Bommai has been possessed for suddenly staking a claim on 40 villages in Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray said.

Karnataka CM Bommai had earlier said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes. My government is capable of protecting the borders of Karnataka and has taken steps also, Bommai had said.