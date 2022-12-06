CM Eknath Shinde says work on Ambedkar's memorial at Indu Mill land in Mumbai to be completed expeditiously

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said the work to set up an international standard memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Indu Mill Compound in Mumbai will be completed at the earliest. It will be a magnificient monument which the world will envy.

Addressing a function after paying floral tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in Dadar area here, Shinde also said all memories and history pertaining to the architect of the Constitution will be preserved.

According to a report of PTI, Ambedkar's house Rajgruh in Dadar is a historic treasure, he said. All the things related to Dr Ambedkar there will be preserved, and the place of Dr Ambedkar's (another) memorial at Lower Parel in Mumbai will be inspected, he said. Legends create history, but Babasaheb changed the history by instilling self-respect among those who were living disrespectful lives, Shinde said.

On the occasion, Fadnavis said the message of equality, brotherhood and humanity given by Dr Ambedkar is the message of welfare of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also says that a person like him, who is the son of a tea-seller, could become the PM only because of the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar, Fadnavis said.

I feel this is the power of the Constitution, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) said. Governor Koshyari said among all the freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi and others, Dr Ambedkar's name is shining like the sun. Many people contributed for writing the Constitution, but Dr Ambedkar gave a type of sanjivani (rejuvenator) to those who are poor, Dalits and ignored for hundreds of years, he said. After offering floral tributes to Ambedkar, the dignitaries paid a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's photo exhibition on his life and Bhimjyoti (eternal flame) at Chaityabhoomi.

The BMC has made arrangements for a live telecast of the events being held at Chaityabhoomi on various social media platforms. The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as Mahaparinirvan Din.