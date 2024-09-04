CM Eknath Shinde Targets Uddhav Thackeray, Says ‘Those Born With Golden Spoon Will Not Realise Value of Rs 1,500’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the opposition, particularly former CM Uddhav Thackeray, stating that those born with a "golden spoon" will not realise the value of Rs 1,500, monthly aid being provided by the state government to underprivileged women under a new welfare scheme.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai's Chandivali area, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to the opposition's criticism of the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which they labeled as "deceptive and a false assurance." Shinde highlighted that the scheme has garnered a tremendous response from women, with nearly 2 crore women applying for the benefits. Of these, 1.5 crore eligible recipients have already received the promised Rs 1,500 stipend from the Mahayuti government.

"The opposition makes fun of the scheme that they (the government) are giving bribes (through this scheme). Those born with a golden spoon will not understand the value of Rs 1,500. The value of Rs 1,500 will be known to my 'ladkya bahini' (dear sisters)," he said, in an apparent reference to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Thackeray, whose party has been critical of the scheme.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the opposition was proven wrong the moment the first tranche of the stipend was credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. "After the funds were deposited, the opposition spread rumors that the money would be taken back. But this government is one that gives, not takes," Shinde asserted.

The opposition has dubbed the scheme, which will cost the state exchequer ₹ 46,000 crore a year and is targeted at financially disadvantaged women aged 21 to 65 years, as financially unviable. It has also termed the monthly stipend as "paltry".

