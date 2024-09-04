Mumbai Crime: 121 POCSO Cases Registered in Last 13 Days After Badlapur Incident

The sexual assault incident involving two 4-year-old school girls in Thane's Badlapur area, which shocked Maharashtra and led to widespread protests on August 20, has notably resulted in an increase in the registration of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in Mumbai, according to the police, as reported by The Indian Express.

Since August 20, Mumbai Police have recorded 121 POCSO cases up until September 2. This represents a significant increase over the average monthly cases typically registered by the police. By comparison, Mumbai Police registered 93 POCSO cases in January, 81 in February, 123 in March, 100 in April, and 83 in May. Statistics for June, July, and August are not yet available. The Badlapur case involved the assault of two four-year-old girls by a school janitor, leading to severe criticism of the police's handling of the situation.

Allegations surfaced that the mother of one victim faced excessive delays at the police station and hospital. In response, the senior inspector and two officers were suspended, and a departmental inquiry was initiated. The Bombay High Court also criticised the authorities for negligence in handling child sexual abuse cases and ensuring child safety in educational institutions.

In light of these issues, there has been an increase in FIR registrations, which is also linked to greater public awareness and a reduction in societal stigma associated with reporting such crimes. Reports indicate that many recent POCSO cases involve perpetrators known to the victims, including instances of eve-teasing of school and college-going girls. Additionally, a significant number of cases have emerged where victims were found pregnant during medical examinations, further highlighting the need for improved child protection measures.

The Maharashtra government has responded by mandating the installation of CCTV cameras in all schools and conducting thorough background checks on school employees. Failure to comply may result in serious consequences, such as withholding financial grants or revoking operational permits.

A senior police officer told the Indian Express newspaper that POCSO Act cases in Mumbai have always been dealt with sensitively, regardless of recent incidents. However, considering the massive outrage following the Badlapur case, instructions were issued at the police station level to follow guidelines more closely. The surge in cases can also be attributed to increased awareness among the public regarding the reporting of such crimes. Previously, people might have avoided approaching the police due to societal stigma.

A senior IPS officer from the state police headquarters noted that the Badlapur case has indeed had a significant impact. Major child sex abuse cases are now being reported from various areas, demonstrating the increased vigilance and awareness in society.