Uttarakhand Shocker: Three Minor Boys Gang-Rape 4-Year-Old Girl at Her School in Udham Singh Nagar

A four-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minor boys studying in her school in Sitarganj police station area of ​​Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. The alleged incident took place on Monday (September 2) in the premises of the government primary school in Lauka village.

The girl's mother has lodged a complaint in the Sitarganj police station that she had dropped her daughter to school at 8 am as usual, but after about three hours, the girl came back home crying and told that three boys from the same village beat her in school, after which she is having a lot of pain in her private part.

According to the police, two accused have been taken into custody based on the complaint, while the third is being searched for. He said that one of the accused boys belonged to a special community. According to the police, the girl is being medically examined. City Superintendent of Police Manoj Katyal said that in view of the seriousness and sensitivity of the incident, police and PAC have been deployed in the village.