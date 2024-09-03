Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case: BJP MLAs Stage Protest March in Kolkata Demanding CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP MLAs in West Bengal have taken to the streets of Kolkata to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a high-profile rape-murder case. The legislators organized a protest march from the West Bengal Assembly to the Y Channel Dharna Mancha, expressing their dissatisfaction with the state government's handling of the case.

VIDEO | Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP MLAs take out protest march from West Bengal Assembly to Y Channel Dharna Mancha in Kolkata, demanding resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee. #KolkataHorrorpic.twitter.com/M0pjgfXR5B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2024

The march, which drew significant media attention, saw the BJP representatives voicing their concerns over the alleged mishandling of the rape-murder investigation. They criticized the state government for what they described as a lack of action and accountability, arguing that the Chief Minister's resignation was necessary to restore public trust in the state's law enforcement and judicial processes. The case in question has sparked outrage and sorrow across the state, with many calling for justice for the victim and their family. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over 'financial misconduct' in the medical establishment.

The arrest comes days after the central agency named Ghosh in the FIR in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during his tenure. Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the CBI's Salt Lake office over the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9. The ex-principal was later escorted to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested, PTI reported. In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta high court, the probe agency has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities i.e Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha. The CBI on August 25 had carried out a day-long search operation at Ghosh's Beliaghata residence in Kolkata in connection with the corruption cases. The agency is also probing the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in the wee hours of August 9.



