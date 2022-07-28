CM Eknath Shinde to conduct tour across Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde will be touring the state for the first time after assuming the post of Chief Minister. The visit of the Chief Minister of the state is starting from 30th. The tour dates are July 30, July 31 and August 2. Chief Minister Shinde will visit Marathwada and some parts of western Maharashtra. Shinde group MLA Uday Samant gave this information in a press conference.

During this visit, the Chief Minister will listen to local level issues in Aurangabad, Sillod, Yewla, Vaijapur, Pune areas. The Chief Minister will first review with the Collector in each district. Similarly, there will be a review of the development work, a meeting of the workers.

In the press conference, Uday Samant further said, "The guardian minister will be appointed after the expansion of the cabinet. No work has been stopped. Also, the decisions that are being taken in the state are decisions in the interest of the state.