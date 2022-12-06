CM Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde slams Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Schief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction criticized Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP Legislator Prasad Lad over their remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to a report of TOI, Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, who is an MP, said without naming either Koshyari or Lad that those who do not know history should not speak about it. Even if there is a leader of any political party in this, the people of the state will not accept such statements. Everyone should talk about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with respect.

Last month, Koshyari had said at a function that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of the previous generation while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkar were among the new icons.

