CM office says local bodies election will be held after SC decision
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2022 12:04 PM 2022-10-28T12:04:43+5:30 2022-10-28T12:05:20+5:30
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has clarified that the hearing in this regard is going on in the Supreme Court (SC) and after the final hearing, the state election commission wil take a final decision.
The administrators has been appointed in expired municipalities and municipal corporations and administration is going on through them.
The CMO further said that there was no basis to the news that the elections will be held by the state government in January.