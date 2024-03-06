CM Shinde Assures Gradual Reduction in Out-of-School Work for Government School Teachers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday felicitated the winning schools for participating in the 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Shala, Sundar Shala' campaign launched by the School Education Department. Through the campaign, an effort was made to develop the campus of every school and the personality of the students studying in that school. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister expressed regret over the leakage of students in government schools. He also assured the teachers that their out-of-school work would be reduced gradually.



There is always a cry that government school teachers have more out-of-school work, including teaching students. There will be election duty, record-making, and other tasks related to local bodies. Therefore, there is always a demand that the government should reduce this stress of teachers. Now, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised to work for teachers in the state.

"In life, after parents, teachers are the closest to children. Teachers are working to reshape lives. That is why we won't be holding back to help you." The chief minister also announced that out-of-school activities will be gradually reduced. The teachers also hoped that the dropout of students from schools in rural areas would be reduced. This is because zilla parishad schools in rural areas are constantly crying out for lack of student numbers.

"Our country's GDP is good, the state is leading in FDI. Due to the good law and order situation, many industries are preferring investment in the state, which will create many jobs in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is also always aware of the all-round development of the new generation. That is why he had tried to relieve the stress of exams on students by implementing the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative," he said, adding that the Central Government is also working on the matter.

