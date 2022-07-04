CM Shinde to visit Balasaheb thackeray's memorial in Dadar

Eknath Shinde has become the Chief Minister of the state. In the special session of the Legislative Assembly today, the majority of the Shinde government is undergoing a litmus test. The Shinde faction will easily win the battle today as it won the first battle for the assembly presidency yesterday and the only thing left is the formality of the majority. This will be celebrated after the Shinde government proves its majority in the Assembly today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has a full day program today.

After passing the majority test in the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a press conference in the Vidhan Bhavan press room as per the tradition of the Legislative News Team. They will then come out and address the TV journalists en masse. After the convention, Eknath Shinde will visit various places in Mumbai and Thane throughout the day.

This is today's program of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ...

1) He will go to Hutatma Chowk and greet the martyrs of the United Maharashtra War.

2) Shinde will go to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground to greet the memorial of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray,

3) He will also visit Bharat Ratna at Chaityabhumi to greet the memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar.



After that, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will go directly to Thane.

1) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be welcomed in the city of Thane at the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe entrance (Anand Nagar check post) on the border of Thane and Mumbai districts.

2) Guruvarya Dharmaveer will visit Shakti Sthal where Anand Dighe Saheb is buried.

3) After visiting Anandashram at Tembhi Naka and saluting the statue in front, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit his residence 'Shubh-Dip' at Louiswadi. On this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be given an unprecedented welcome by Shiv Sainiks and citizens of Thane city.