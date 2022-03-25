CM Thackeray: "Maharashtra has lowest liquor stores in country, don't call the state as Madya’Rashtra"

Maharashtra has the lowest number of liquor shops in the country, so it is wrong for the opposition to call Maharashtra a liquor state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made a statement in the budget session of the Legislative Assembly that only Maharashtra is being discredited by being called an alcoholic state. He also targeted opponents in his speech.

Don't discredit the state as a liquor state, Maharashtra has the lowest number of liquor shops. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have more liquor stores than Maharashtra. Therefore, it is a big mistake to call Maharashtra an alcoholic state.

Fadnavis had highlighted that schools and colleges, as well as religious places like temples, were shut, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government kept liquor shops open during covid period. "And now the sale of wine from supermarkets/Kirana shops! We won’t allow Maharashtra to become ‘Madya’Rashtra," Fadnavis had tweeted.