CM Thackeray submits resignation to Governor

Mumbai, June 29 Soon after his social media address to the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray drove down to Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Wednesday.

Thackeray was himself driving the vehicle and accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and ex-Minister son Aditya Thackeray.

Soon afterwards, he returned to his residence 'Matoshri' in Bandra East with Shiv Sainiks raising slogans in his suport at several places en route.

